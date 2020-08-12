Uddhav urges PM to cancel final year exams of non-professional courses

We cannot jeopardise the health of students: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce cancellation of final year university exams of non-professional courses.

Participating in a video-conference with the PM — also attended by chief ministers of nine other States which account for over 80% active COVID-19 cases in the country — Mr. Thackeray urged Mr. Modi to announce a nationwide decision on this. Others who participated in the video conference were CMs of Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

While informing the Prime Minister on the steps taken by Maharashtra in controlling the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Thackeray also asked him to come up with a national policy on conducting final year university examinations. “Students are the future of this country. We cannot jeopardise their health. I sincerely demand that final year university examinations of non-professional courses be not held. Students should be declared pass by giving aggregate marks,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray told the PM that novel coronavirus has no timeline and there is no clarity on how long the pandemic will continue to disturb everyone’s lives since there is no vaccine or medicine. “How long can we keep students waiting? There is a need to take a nationwide decision on this,” he said. Mr. Thackeray added that it a decision on conducting final year medical examination too was needed.

The Maharashtra government has already conveyed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) about its inability to conduct exams due to high numbers of novel coronavirus cases. The ruling Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, supported by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, has already approached the Supreme Court on this and the next hearing is on August 14.

Mr. Thackeray said in the video conference that his government is working on lowering the death rate. “Maharashtra has been absolutely transparent in terms of announcing the actual condition of the pandemic. We did not hide a single case of corona positive patient, neither of any death. People are scared about this disease but at the same time some have to go out to earn living. This is how we are fighting the disease,” he said.