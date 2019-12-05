Uddhav flooded with demands; NCP leads the way among allies

A week into the new government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already been bombarded with a slew of demands ranging from withdrawal of cases against protesters to banning extreme Hindu right wing organisations, alleged to be involved in murders of rationalists in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and from changes in housing policy to a new memorial to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Among the demands raised by the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are withdrawal of cases against the protesters involved in the Bhima-Koregaon agitation, and rallies demanding Maratha and Dhangar reservation. NCP MLAs Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, and MLC Prakash Gajbhiye have raised these demands.

On Wednesday, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje and Congress leader Naseem Khan made similar demands. Mr. Sambhajiraje also wanted that all institutes with the name Shivaji mentioned in them should be renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai wrote to Mr. Thackeray demanding a ban on right wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha for allegedly being part of the murder of rationalists such as Narendra Dabholkar.

“The Shiv Sena has never supported Sanatan Sanstha. It is important that the State must be kept calm to ensure it walks on the path of development. I am sure that the present Maharashtra government will take appropriate action against this organisation,” Mr. Dalwai said.

Congress leader from Vidarbha Ashish Deshmukh has already written to Mr. Thackeray suggesting an inland oil refinery in place of Nanar in Konkan can be set up in Vidarbha.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday said apart from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s memorial in London, the State should concentrate on setting up his memorial in BDD Chawls in south Mumbai where he used to live.

Demands from an Ambedkarite group to change the name of Dadar to Chaityabhoomi have also been made. Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar has demanded a change in the policy to redevelop cooperative housing societies and also to waive interests and fines on 56 MHADA colonies.

“This is a new government and people have expectations from it. The demands show that they believe we will deliver. The Chief Minister will surely make everyone happy,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.