Uddhav as MLC: State urges Governor to take a call soon

The State Cabinet on Monday once again requested Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as an MLC in one of the two vacant posts under the Governor’s quota.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, urged Mr. Koshyari to decide on it at the earliest to avoid political instability at a time when the government is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late on Monday night, Mr. Pawar held a meeting with Mr. Thackeray to discuss the measures to be taken in this regard. According to sources, the government has begun preparations for taking legal course as well.

Three weeks ago, the Cabinet had passed a resolution recommending Mr. Thackeray’s name. The Shiv Sena chief had taken oath as the CM on November 28 when he was not a member of any of the Houses. As per the Constitution, he will have to become a legislator within six months and that period is getting over on May 28.

If Mr. Thackeray fails to become a member of the House before May 28, he will have to resign. “It is not about the threat to the government as all three parties are together and no one is going anywhere. But the problem is of political instability. At a time when all concentration should be on fighting the novel coronavirus, we need not be spending time on a political battle,” a minister, who attended the meeting, said.

According to a source in the Raj Bhavan, Sena leaders Arvind Sawant and Milind Narvekar have already held a meeting with Mr. Koshyari on the matter. The Governor had even called for an opinion from the State’s Law and Judiciary Department about the validity of the Cabinet’s recommendation.

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court by a BJP leader challenging the Cabinet’s decision had been disposed of.

“We hope that the Governor will follow the recommendation of the State Cabinet as per the rules,” the minister said.