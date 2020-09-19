Two more Maharashtra ministers test positive

Mumbai

19 September 2020 02:06 IST

Two more Maharashtra ministers on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected ministers from the State to 10.

Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushreef announced on Twitter that they had tested positive and appealed to all those who had come in their contacts to get themselves tested.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I would like to request to all those who had come in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Stay safe everyone and take care,” Mr. Raut, a senior Congress leader from Nagpur, tweeted.

Mr. Mushreef, a Nationalist Congress Party leader from Kolhapur, said that he is stable and physically doing good.

Cabinet Ministers Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Patil and Aslam Sheikh, and Ministers of State Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Vishwajeet Kadam had already tested positive for the virus.