Two more Maharashtra ministers test positive

Two more Maharashtra ministers on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected ministers from the State to 10.
Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushreef announced on Twitter that they had tested positive and appealed to all those who had come in their contacts to get themselves tested.
“I have been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I would like to request to all those who had come in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Stay safe everyone and take care,” Mr. Raut, a senior Congress leader from Nagpur, tweeted.
Mr. Mushreef, a Nationalist Congress Party leader from Kolhapur, said that he is stable and physically doing good.
Cabinet Ministers Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Patil and Aslam Sheikh, and Ministers of State Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Vishwajeet Kadam had already tested positive for the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath