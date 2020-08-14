Transferring Sushant death case to CBI violates State’s rights: Raut

‘Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete five-year term’

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said handing over the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is an encroachment on the rights of Maharashtra, and the State government is fighting in the Supreme Court to safeguard the federal structure.

Speaking to reporters, Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut denied any rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and said the government is not unstable.

“As per the Constitution, maintaining law and order is the State subject. There has been no unprecedented situation in the State whereby investigation of a case needs to be given to a Central agency. This is the violation of constitutional rights of Maharashtra and it has happened before in West Bengal,” he said.

Mr. Raut said the State government’s fight in the SC is to save the federal structure. “We are not scared of anything or of any inquiry. Had we been scared we would not have come forward to form the government in the first place.”

Commenting on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar snubbing his grandnephew Parth Pawar by calling him immature, Mr. Raut said it is the NCP’s internal matter. “I would not comment on its internal matter. But this will have no impact on the stability of the State government,” he said.

Mr. Parth Pawar had demanded a CBI inquiry into the Rajput case.

Mr. Pawar’s snub to Mr. Parth Pawar is also seen as a clear indication to his father and State’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. “Mr. Parth Pawar is neither a senior leader nor the spokesperson of the NCP. Just like any patriarch in the party, Mr. Pawar too advised him publicly,” the Sena MP said, adding this government will complete its five-year term.

On Wednesday, Mr. Raut held a meeting with the NCP chief. Later, Mr. Ajit Pawar and NCP State president Jayant Patill too met with Mr. Pawar.