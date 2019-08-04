Tourist from Kerala dies as car falls into gorge

A tourist from Kerala died on the spot and his two companions sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near Gudalur, some 80 km from here, in the early hours of Saturday.
Syed Mohammed, Dipu and Sameer were coming here from Nilambur when the car went out of control and fell. Syed Mohammed died on the spot, police said.
A few passersby and villagers managed to rescue the two others and sent them to a hospital in Kerala, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor