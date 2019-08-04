States

Tourist from Kerala dies as car falls into gorge

A tourist from Kerala died on the spot and his two companions sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near Gudalur, some 80 km from here, in the early hours of Saturday.

Syed Mohammed, Dipu and Sameer were coming here from Nilambur when the car went out of control and fell. Syed Mohammed died on the spot, police said.

A few passersby and villagers managed to rescue the two others and sent them to a hospital in Kerala, they said.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 3:11:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/states/tourist-from-kerala-dies-as-car-falls-into-gorge/article28810532.ece

