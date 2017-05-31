Tourism Minister visits Ooty Boat House

Tourism Minister, Vellamandi S. Natrajan, visited the Ooty Lake and Boat House on Wednesday, and inspected boats and equipment used there.

Mr. Natrajan told reporters here that he had recommended measures to rectify a few shortfalls. He said that life vests at the boat house needed to be maintained, and has recommended purchase of more.

Later, at the valedictory function of the summer festival, Mr. Natrajan announced that three buildings, housing modern toilets, bathrooms and lockers would come up across the town. He said that these complexes were proposed by R. Ganesh, MLA, who had informed him of the problems faced by tourists during summer season, when hotels and lodges are fully booked, and tourists have nowhere to stay.

Mr. Natrajan said that the facilities would come up by the end of the current financial year. The Minister added that places were being identified where a parking lot can be built. He said that more than 81 lakh tourists visited Tamil Nadu last year.