Thackeray announces SRAs for other cities

01 August 2020 01:14 IST

At the first meeting of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in the last five years, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced setting up of an independent slum rehabilitation corporation for all municipal corporations and municipal councils, barring Mumbai.

“This is an important scheme and it will help realise the dream of a house of a common man,” said Mr. Thackeray.

It was also decided to set up a stress fund for developers to speed up pending rehabilitation projects.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that the government would soon introduce changes in the Housing Act to fast track projects. “The next cabinet meeting will also discuss the proposal to set up the stress fund,” he said.