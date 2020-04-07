Surveyors to visit homes in Goa

The Goa government will deploy 7,000 COVID-19 surveyors to visit homes in the State between April 13 and 15.

On Monday, the government had announced the exercise would begin on April 11, but, “in view of Good Friday and Easter, the three-day community survey on COVID19 in Goa will now begin on April 13,” said Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Equipped with a survey form, the surveyors will carry out a community survey seeking details of family history, travel history and other information, including those of tenants from people who have let out their premises.

Dr. Sawant said people were expected to fill questionnaire besides providing details of flu-like signs, report fever and cough along with details of elderly persons living in the household.

“The surveyors will comprise government servants, block-level officers, anganwadi workers, government and aided school teachers. They will all undergo an orientation exercise on Tuesday,” Dr. Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said he expected everyone to cooperate with the exercise. “Any decision of extending the lockdown will be taken after taking the Cabinet into confidence and taking the Centre into consideration,” he said.

Goa Health Minister Viswajit Rane said it had procured five machines and 2,000 Truenat rapid testing kits that will provide results in one hour.