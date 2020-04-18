State tightens belt, allows few expenses

With the State’s revenue sources shut due to the lockdown, the Finance Department has decided to curtail government expenditure in the next few months.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Finance Department asked other departments to return unspent funds to the State treasury. It also asked departments to make sure subsidies were released to corporations only after ensuring there were no dues and that earlier subsidies were utilised. No new funds will be released before the earlier grant is spent.

Further, it said only essential expenses such as salaries or pension payments would be allowed; everything else needed its permission. The Finance Department said the State’s tax and non-tax revenue position for the next three to four months will remain critical due to the lockdown.

Often, it said, departments divert unspent funds to corporations, showing it as ‘spent’ in the account books. “It has been observed that many a time, funds remain unspent. This should be tallied and audited and in case not spent in the given time, be returned to the State treasury,” the notification said. In case, the funds are deposited, the bank statement should be presented to the government, it said.

With respect to Centrally-sponsored schemes, wherein the State too has to give its share, the relevant departments have been told to verify the arrival of funds from the Centre with the Finance Department and only then disburse their share.

Only salaries, pensions, contractual services, grants for salaries, official expenditure such as power and water bills, tax and rent, fuel charges, canteen charges, arms and ammunition, interest and loan repayment will be allowed without the Finance Department’s sanction, it said.