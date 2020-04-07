State seeks 3 lakh PPE kits from Centre

Anticipating a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday sought an additional 3.25 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, nine lakh N-95 masks, and 99 lakh triple layer masks from the Centre.

Mr. Tope also said that the Centre had written to all State governments directing them to not make any purchase required for the fight against the novel coronavirus. “The Union government has told us that everything will be supplied from the Central level.” According to Mr. Tope, the Health Department, at present, has 35,000 PPE kits, around three lakh N-95 masks, 20 lakh triple layer masks, and 1,300 ventilators. “We do not want to take any risk. We want to be ready for any situation and therefore we have asked for more material.”

The Health Minister also held a meeting with representatives of Tablighi Jamaat and said that the yet-to-be-traced members of the congregation, who had visited Delhi and returned to Maharashtra, should come forward and get themselves tested. He said Pune, Pimrpi-Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, and Hingoli had reported seven positive cases related to the Jamaat conclave, and five others who had come in their contact too had been found positive.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad announced that 14,000 houses with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority would be made available for use as isolation and quarantine facilities. He said his department could make 10,000 more houses available if needed.