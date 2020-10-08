State sanctions ₹523 cr. for SHGs; schools may reopen after Diwali

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned ₹523 crore for a scheme called ‘Nav Tejaswini’ to revitalise women self-help groups (SHGs) in the State.

This is the first new scheme, in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has received monetary sanction from the State government.

“‘Nav Tejaswini’ scheme is an ambitious step from the State Women and Child Welfare Department, which is aimed to benefit over 10 lakh rural women by helping them financially and promote entrepreneurship among them,” Yashomati Thakur, Women and Child Welfare Minister, said.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) will be giving ₹334 crore while the State government will be investing ₹189 crore, Ms. Thakur said. IFAD is an international financial institution and a specialised agency of the United Nations that works to address hunger and poverty in rural areas of developing countries. Ms. Thakur said that Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal will be handling the scheme under which employment opportunities will be made available to rural women SHGs. The scheme will provide loans at a minimum interest rate.

Maharashtra is unlikely to open schools from October 15. The State Cabinet discussed the issue and according to sources, the State may allow schools to reopen only after Diwali.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Education Department to make a presentation on the ongoing online education in schools and the possibility of reopening schools.