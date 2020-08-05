State reports highest single-day recoveries

Pune

05 August 2020 01:52 IST

7,760 COVID-19 cases, 300 deaths recorded

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day recoveries on Tuesday, with 12,326 patients being discharged to take the total recoveries till date to 2,99,356.

As many as 7,760 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the State on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 4,57,956 as the number of recoveries outweighed the surge in cases for the third consecutive day. With 300 more deaths, the fatality toll has reached 16,142.

The number of active cases has come down to 1,42,151 with the recovery rate rising to 65.37%, State Health Department officials said.

“Till date, of a total 23,52,047 laboratory samples, 4,57,956 (19.47%) have been tested positive with nearly 54,000 samples across the State tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 3.52%.

Of the fresh cases, Pune district reported the maximum, with more than 2,200 new cases and 56 fatalities taking the total case tally to 98,876 and the death toll to 2,342. The district administration, however, said the number of active cases was less than 27,000.

In contrast, Mumbai city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported their lowest surges in days.

Mumbai recorded just 709 new cases on Tuesday as its total case tally reached 1,18,115, of whom only 20,309 are active. The city reported 56 more deaths, taking its fatality toll to 6,549.

After Pune and Mumbai, Kolhapur in western Maharashtra reported 40 deaths, taking its death count to 165. With 243 fresh cases, the district’s total cases have reached 6,657, of whom 3,915 are active.

Thane district reported 13 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,101. The district saw a relative low spike of 368 new cases as the total case tally crossed 35,500.

As many as 16 deaths were reported from the Bhivandi-Nizampur civic body, taking its fatality count to 252.

The Navi Mumbai civic body reported seven fatalities as its death total climbed to 475. With 259 new cases, its total case tally rose to 18,400.

However, Nashik district — a major hotbed in north Maharashtra — continued its upsurge in fresh cases, reporting 455 new ones as its total tally rose to 16,534, of whom 5,617 are active. With nine more deaths, the district’s mortality toll has reached 498.

Neighbouring Jalgaon district reported 290 fresh cases as its total cases rose to 12,085, of whom 3,209 are active. With 12 more deaths, the district’s fatality toll has risen to 558.

Osmanabad district in Marathwada, where the contagion had relatively remained in check, witnessed a startling surge of 344 fresh cases to take its total case tally to 1,471, of whom 854 cases are active.

Dr. Awate said currently, 9,44,442 people across the State are in home quarantine and 43,906 are in institutional quarantine.