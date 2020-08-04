State reports 10,221 recoveries; total cases cross 4.5 lakh mark

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a woman from Dharavi tying a rakhi to Dr. Manoj Jain, who works there relentlessly to help residents.

Pune

04 August 2020 00:48 IST

8,968 new COVID-19 cases reported; death toll reaches 15,842

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported higher recoveries than fresh cases, with 10,221 people being discharged on Monday, taking the total number of discharged till date to 2,87,030.

As many as 8,968 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday as the State’s total cases reached 4,50,196. With 266 more deaths, the fatality toll rose to 15,842.

With the State reporting its second-highest single-day recoveries on Monday, the number of active cases has come down to 1,47,018, with the recovery rate rising to 63.76%, said State Health Department officials. The State had recorded its highest single-day discharge of 10,333 patients on July 28.

“Till date, of a total 22,98,723 laboratory samples, 4,41,228 (19.56%) have been tested positive, with nearly 43,000 samples across the State tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 3.52%.

Mumbai reported a relatively low surge of 970 cases to take its total case tally to 1,17,406, of whom only 20,528 are active. With 46 more deaths, the city’s death toll has climbed to 6,493.

Pune district reported more than 1,700 new cases, and 60 fatalities as its total cases reached 96,669, while its death toll rose to 2,286. As per the district administration, the number of active cases is less than 29,000.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported 10 deaths, taking the death toll to 1,088. As many as 447 new cases pushed the district’s total cases past the 35,000 mark.

The Navi Mumbai civic body reported seven fatalities as its death total climbed to 469. With 322 new cases, its total case tally rose to 18,141.

After days of reporting single-day spikes of more than 400 cases, the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported just 247 new cases on Monday as its total tally reached 23,594.

In contrast, Nashik district — a major hotbed in north Maharashtra — recorded 462 new cases as its total tally rose to 16,079, of whom 5,571 are active. With six more deaths, the district’s fatality toll has reached 489.

Neighbouring Jalgaon district reported 453 fresh cases as its total cases rose to 11,795, of whom 3,094 are active ones. With six more deaths, the district’s mortality toll has risen to 546.

In the Pune division, the districts of Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli in the ‘sugar heartland’ of western Maharashtra reported high case surges.

Sangli saw a record-high spike of 479 cases, taking its total tally to 3,151, of whom 1,917 are active ones. Nine more deaths took the district’s total fatalities to 86.

Neighbouring Kolhapur, too, reported 247 new cases as its total tally touched 6,414, of whom 4,056 are active. With nine fatalities on Monday, the death count has now reached 125.

Solapur district reported 264 new cases as its total cases reached 9,802, of whom 4,326 are active ones. With five more deaths, its death count has climbed to 528.

Ahmednagar district, which has been reporting especially high surges since the past week, recorded 370 new cases to take its total tally to 5,906, of whom 2,418 cases are active. The district administration, meanwhile, has said that it will be increasing the sample testing capacity to around 1,000 per day.

Dr. Awate said currently, 9,40,486 people across the State are in home quarantine and 37,009 are in institutional quarantine.