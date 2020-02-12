State police to have one app for communication

The Maharashtra Police will soon launch an application for communication between all its personnel across the State. Called the Maharashtra Police and Information Analysis System (MPIAS), the app is aimed at making sharing of information easier and speedier.

At present, several commissionerates, including the Mumbai Police, have their own dedicated apps which are only used for interdepartmental communication. Mumbai was the first to have such an app when D.D. Padsalgikar, now the deputy National Security Advisor, was heading the force.

Officers said the software is being developed and the process is being overseen by the Wireless Communication Headquarters in Pune. MPIAS is expected to be operational from February 25, and training sessions will be held in Pune for officers from each commissionerate to acquaint them with its use.

A circular issued earlier this month by Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said while there were several apps in use by individual commissionerates, they lacked uniformity.

“Currently, heads of units in the State are developing such apps as per their requirements. This is not appropriate and there is a need for a common software or mobile app for the entire State. Through such a measure, sharing of information about crimes and for administrative purposes can be brought under one roof,” the circular said.

It instructed all unit heads to establish an MPIAS cell in their respective commissionerates for the smooth transition from individual apps to MPIAS, which should be headed by a police inspector rank officer. Further, a support team headed by the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and an operational team, headed by the Inspector General of Police (Administration) are also being set up at the DGP’s office in Colaba.

The circular said MPIAS will also be integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, a country-wide network that allows for easy access of information about cases registered all over India.