State hits new high of 11,514 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra’s total cases near 4.8 lakh; fatality rate at 3.5%

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day case jump on Thursday, with 11,514 new COVID-19 cases taking its total cases to 4,79,779. As many as 316 more deaths saw the State’s death toll rise to 16,792.

This is the second time that the State has recorded more than 11,000 cases in a single day, with the previous jump of 11,147 cases being reported on July 30.

However, the surge was offset by a high number of recoveries, with 10,854 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries till date to 3,16,375.

State Health Department officials said a record 74,000 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases currently stood at 1,46,305.

“Till date, of a total 24,87,990 laboratory samples, 4,79,779 (19.28%) have been tested positive with nearly 74,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate is 65.94%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 3.50%.

As per figures, Pune district reported more than 3,000 new cases and 62 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,04,353 and its death toll to 2,496. The district administration, however, said the number of active cases was a little over 27,000.

In contrast, Mumbai reported just 910 new cases as its total cases reached 1,20,150, of whom only 20,546 are active. With 57 more deaths, the city’s fatality toll has risen to 6,648.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported 38 fatalities, taking its death toll to 1,152. The district recorded 475 new cases as its total cases crossed 36,500.

After Pune district, Solapur in Pune division reported 15 deaths and 272 new cases. The district’s total case tally has reached 10,565, of whom 4,141 are active.

Rain-hit Kolhapur in western Maharashtra saw a huge spike in cases, reporting 564 new ones to take its total tally to 7,651, of whom 4,644 are active cases. With 13 more deaths, the district’s death toll has climbed to 190.

Nashik and Jalgaon districts, the virus hotspots of north Maharashtra, continued to witness case surges.

Nashik saw new single-day high of 815 fresh cases as its total tally rose to 18,054, of whom 6,037 are active. With 13 more deaths, the district’s death toll has reached 521.

Jalgaon reported 480 fresh cases as its total cases climbed to 13,031, of whom 3,505 cases are active. With 13 deaths, the district’s fatality toll has touched 575.

Likewise, Ahmednagar reported 533 new cases, as the district’s total cases rose to 7,440, of whom 3,260 are active. Five more deaths have taken the mortality count to 86.

Dr. Awate said currently, 9,76,332 people across the State were in home quarantine and 37,768 were in institutional quarantine facilities.