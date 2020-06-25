State forms task force to address transport issues

Mumbai

25 June 2020 00:23 IST

A State-level transport task force has been set up by the government to iron out issues faced by goods transporters and those providing passenger transport services, and to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The task force will be headed by Transport Minister Anil Parab and will have representatives of various freight associations and civil transport organisations and companies.

Advertising

Advertising

The task force has been set up to study the public transport system, its impact on transport-related issues, and problems in the transport system, and find solutions. It will have its first meeting on Friday via videoconferencing.

The other members on the team will include additional chief secretary (transport), secretary (roads), Public Works Department, Additional Director General of Police (Transport), Maharashtra, vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, and the general manager, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking.

The task force will also have representatives of the Maharashtra State Trucks, Tempo, Tanker Federation, Bus Transport Federation, various autorickshaw and taxi unions, Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India, and president, Maharashtra Truck, Tempo, Owners Association, as members.