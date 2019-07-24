State clears three Metro projects

The State Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned three Metro projects worth ₹19,000 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The projects are Metro 10 (Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk, Mira Road), Metro 11 (Wadala to GPO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus), and Metro 12 (Kalyan to Taloja).

The Metro 10 is 9.2-km long, and will cost ₹4,476 crore, while 12.7-km-long Metro 11 and 20.7-km-long Metro 12 will cost ₹8,739 crore and ₹5,865 crore respectively. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had prepared the detailed project reports (DPR) of these new Metro lines, which will be added to the MMR. The cabinet on Tuesday accepted the DPRs and gave the MMRDA the green signal to proceed with the work.

The Metro 10 project is likely to be completed by March 2022. The cabinet granted permission to seek monetary assistance from international funding agencies. The Metro line, which will connect to the CSMT-Wadala-Thane- Kasarvadvali route, is expected to be used daily by 14.32 lakh commuters. The line will connect Borivali, Mira-Bhayander, Thane, and rest of Mumbai.

The Metro 11 project will have a 4-km elevated corridor between Wadala and Sewri while the 8.7-km Sewri-CSMT patch will be underground. The project is likely to be completed by March 2026. The cabinet also approved seeking financial help from World Bank, New Development Bank, JICA, and other international funding agencies for this project. The Metro line will be useful for the area to be redeveloped by the Bombay Port Trust. The cabinet approved the recommendation to provide clearance from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) since the Metro line will pass under heritage structures such as Mumbai GPO and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building.

With the completion of this project, the CSMT will be directly connected to Thane-Ghodbunder and Mira Road-Bhayander with connectivity to Metro 10 project. Around 11.6 lakh commuters are likely to use the line, and by 2031, the number may go up to 16.9 lakh, government sources said.

The State has set March 2024 as the deadline to complete Metro 12 line, which will be beneficial to commuters from Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Taloja, and upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport area. The government has also proposed to integrate this project with Metro 5, which covers Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan and Navi Mumbai Metro line.