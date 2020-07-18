State calls for keeping Bakri Eid celebrations low key

Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Friday appealed to people to keep the Bakri Eid celebrations a low-key affair and avoid crowding by following physical distancing norms.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged people to offer namaz at home instead of going to a mosque or at a public place.

Mr. Deshmukh said currently-operating livestock markets shall remain closed and that if citizens want to buy animals, they will have to do so online or by telephone.

“Citizens should make symbolic sacrifices if possible. The restrictions imposed in the containment areas will remain in force. There will be no relaxation on the occasion of Bakri Eid. Citizens shall not crowd any public place or gather on the occasion,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday held an online meeting with Muslim MLAs across party lines to chart a plan on how the festival could be celebrated and how the ritual sacrifice of goats could be conducted.

Ganesh Chaturthi

Mr. Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhdurg districts to take stock of the ongoing preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

He said guidelines from the State Home Department need to be followed. “While the administration will have to be on alert with adequate police and health staff, we appeal to Ganesh mandals to come forward and organise health camps. Village-level committees can be formed to maintain vigilance,” the CM said.

All three districts are likely to witness visits from citizens of Mumbai during the 10-day festivities next month.

As per the government guidelines, all public mandals would restrict the Ganesh idol height to four feet while private idol height will be two feet. The government has suggested using marble or metal idol this year.

Artificial visarjan lakes will be created while online cable networks, websites, and Facebook will be used for online darshan.