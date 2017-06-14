SSC results: girls outshine boys

Pune: In a virtual replay of the HSC results declared last month, girls outdid boys yet again in the results to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Standard X announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday.

Impressive performance

Girls recorded an impressive pass percentage of 91.46, while boys’ pass rate stands at 86.51. A total of 14.58 lakh students passed of the 16.44 lakh who appeared for the examination held in March. Of the 14.58 lakh, 3.49 lakh secured a first class with distinction, while 5.44 lakh got a first class.

Among the nine divisions, Konkan division, where the least number of students appeared, recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.18. Nagpur division registered the lowest pass rate of 83.67.

The two most populous divisions, Mumbai and Pune, recorded robust pass percentages, with Mumbai getting 90.09%, while Pune registering 91.95%.

The maximum number of students registered for the SSC examination in Maharashtra were from Mumbai, exceeding 3.42 lakh.