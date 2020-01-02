Special Pongal celebrations in Pune this Sunday

The Azhagiya Tamil Magal group, a Tamil women’s group in Pune, in association with Creaticity Mall and The Hindu, will organise the first Pongal harvest festival celebrations-cum-cultural extravaganza, Pongal Kondattam, on January 5.

The event intends to represent the southern culture and traditions through different competitions and cultural activities, and a Pongal special flea market.

“Pongal Kondattam intends to build the unity in diversity concept through this celebration in Pune,” a statement by the organisers said.

Pongal, a harvest festival in southern India, appreciates the importance of farmers, and is a special delicacy made in earthen/clay pots offering gratitude to sun.

The event will comprise activities for every age and every skill — including an art competition for kids, Rangoli and garland making, super family fashion show, and fireless cooking competitions. Stalls showcasing south Indian brands and products like Giri Trading, Poona Sangeetha Sabha, Sri Krishna Sweets, Iyer Grinders, Co-optex, will feature at the event, along with The Hindu Group of Publications' rich and varied offerings.

The event, to be held at Creaticity Mall, Yerawada, Pune, will also offer traditional food served on a banana leaf by leading south Indian food caterers in Pune. One more highlight would be cultural performances that showcase Tamil arts, and a live orchestra by Chutney Band Pooja Gopalan, sponsored by Giri Trading.

Additional attractions include a farmers’ market, selfie corners, live Nadhaswaram and Tavil. The event is supported by Ishanya Foundation, Poona Sangeetha Sabha, RMKV, Radisson Blu, Kharadi, Beads and Words, Co-optex, and Gyanam. For further details and registration, one may log in to www.creaticity.co.in.