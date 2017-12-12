Special children to get a taste of glamour in South Goa

Runway Inspiration, a unique fashion show to be held on January 21 will give a new face to fashion in Goa as an upcoming fashion entrepreneur, Anusha Shaikh, will put special children in the spotlight when they walk the ramp and delight hearts at a South Goa resort.

The fashion show, with a charity cause, is being designed exclusively by Anusha Shaikh, 21, who has set out creating a new distinctive approach to craftsmanship in fashion. The show is backed by State-owned Goa Tourism Development Corporation Limited, said its chairman and MLA Nilesh Cabral here on Tuesday.

“The platform promises to give special children an opportunity to walk the fashion ramp for the first time in India alongside professional models and Bollywood celebrities,” Ms. Shaikh said.

She has an exciting line up of garments for the mega show which will be categorised as ‘the Kids range’ ‘Indo Westerns’ and ‘Ethnics’.

This show has been organized, keeping in mind the special children, where they shall get an opportunity to walk the ramp in designer outfits. The objective is to raise funds for charity, said Mr. Cabral. Giving fashion a new face, the garments shall be carried and showcased by the specially challenged children during the exciting two-hour show.

“Belonging to this modern generation, it’s a wish of every child to see themselves on the fashion platform. Giving them an opportunity that every normal person has, this show shall make children with varied abilities see the other world of glamour and limelight. The special children will be our young models, who shall be trained and groomed under well trainers, giving them hope and encouragement to see themselves in the happening side of the society,” said Ms. Shaikh.

Anusha Shaikh, a graduate with a bachelor of commerce and a Master Diploma in Fashion who developed a label, anusha’s has plans to take the show to other parts of the country.