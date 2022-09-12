‘Some Cong. workers in Haryana neglected’

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Haryana Minister and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Sunday said the Congress party stood for an ideology that believed in taking everyone along, but some party workers in the State were left neglected and their voices unheard.

Ms. Choudhry said that she had taken to the streets to connect with these workers and give voice to their concerns.

The former Congress Legislative Party leader was addressing a press conference at Faridabad during her two-day visit to the district as part of her State-wide programme, “Kiran Karyakartao Ke Dwar” (Kiran at the doorstep of the workers), to reach out to party workers. She earlier held similar meetings with the party workers in Karnal while kicking off her programme in August.

Ms. Choudhry said she aimed to hear out the honest and hardworking workers, bring them closer to the party and make Congress stronger at the grassroots.

She invoked her father-in-law and former Chief Minister late Bansi Lal and her husband late Surender Singh to say that the two merged the Haryana Vikas Party with the Congress in 2005 to create a wave in the favour of the party and help it return to power.

She said the development work carried out in Faridabad during the Chief Ministership of Bansi Lal could not be overlooked and it was during his regime that the foundation was laid for the district’s development.

Drawing parallels with Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ms. Choudhry said that senior leader Rahul Gandhi had embarked upon a five-month “yatra” to unite the country and she was aiming to unite the neglected workers with the party.

She will hold meetings with party workers across the five Assembly constituencies of Faridabad during her stay in the district.

Ms. Choudhry said that during her interaction with party workers and the locals at Badkhal in Faridabad, she found that the people faced difficulty in getting ration cards, widow pension and drinking water. The MLA said that she would raise these issues in the State Assembly.

Reclaiming legacy

The State-wide programme by Ms. Choudhry to reach out to party workers, is an attempt by the senior leader to keep her flock together and reclaim the legacy of Bansi Lal with the Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp tightening the grip over the party over the past few months.