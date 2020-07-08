Shops can now remain open for two more hours

Mumbai

08 July 2020 00:54 IST

As part of Mission Begin Again, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday increased the time limit to keep shops open by two hours for all seven days in a week.

Shops outside the containment zones can now remain open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Earlier, the time limit was from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The decision has been taken with an objective to control the crowd in market areas.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has allowed to keep shops open in lanes and market places on P1 and P2 basis in the municipal corporation areas. This will continue to be implemented with additional two hours every day. In rest of the State too, shops can now remain open till 7 p.m..

The local administration, however, is authorised to cancel or modify the order wherever it finds necessary to control the crowd.