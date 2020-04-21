Shiv Sena had opportunity to nominate Uddhav as MLC: BJP

The war of words between the Shiv Sena and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over Governor B.S. Koshyari’s pending decision on the appointment of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) is heating up.

The Opposition BJP on Monday hit back at the Sena for violating constitutional protocols by attacking the post of the Governor, saying the answers to the party’s problems lie within the ranks.

The BJP also said that the Sena sat on the opportunity to nominate its leader when the two nominated MLC seats had got vacated early this year. Instead party leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Governor on Sunday, saying ‘Governor’s house shouldn’t become a centre for political conspiracy’, BJP leaders said.

Raising the issue of a possible rift between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, BJP leaders said the opportunity to nominate Mr. Thackeray had presented itself earlier. However, the MVA alliance parties could not agree on his name.

“The question is why did they (MVA parties) not arrive at a consensus earlier when an MLC by-election was taking place in the State. When you (MVA) yourself did not arrive at a consensus, the Sena has no right to immaturely criticise the Governor. Our party condemns the Sena’s move, and urges our former alliance partner to introspect on what has caused the delay on its part,” former Cabinet minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.

Expressing disappointment, Mr. Raut on Sunday tweeted, “Raj Bhavan, governor’s house shouldn’t become centre for political conspiracy. Remember! History doesn’t spare those who behave unconstitutionally.”

On Sunday, two senior Sena leaders — South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant and party secretary Milind Narvekar — reportedly held a meeting with the Governor. According to sources, Mr. Koshyari had asked the Sena leaders to show restraint and on his part promised of greater cooperation in the future.

(With inputs from Alok Deshpande)