Shinde to take stock of law and order situation in Gadchiroli

State Home Minister Eknath Shinde will be touring sensitive areas in Gadchiroli to take stock of the security situation in the Naxal-affected district. The government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been reviewing several projects in Vidarbha.

During the winter session of the Assembly, the CM first started with a review of Amravati district in the backdrop of crop losses due to unseasonal rains. He reviewed various water management schemes and other projects. He directed officials to take measures to supply pure drinking water to Bhandara city as it suffered from water contamination, ordered that the Dhapewada irrigation project in Gondia district be completed soon, and announced a steel project in eastern Vidarbha and ₹253 crore for an irrigation project in Yavatmal among others.

At a review meeting of Gadchiroli district, the CM directed an iron ore mining project to be expedited. Assembly Speaker Nana Patole has too been reviewing projects in Vidarbha also because he is a former Member of Parliament from the region.

Even as the Assembly session is now over, Mr. Shinde will be touring Gadchiroli district to assess the law and order situation.

The Naxal-affected district saw an IED blast earlier this year which killed 15 jawans. He will hold discussions with law enforcement officials especially in remote areas.