ADVERTISEMENT

Shamshabad diocese gets new administrator

January 14, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil has been appointed diocesan administrator of the Syro-Malabar Diocese of Shamshabad in Telangana. He was appointed after Bishop Raphael Thattil was elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church last week. The new administrator took charge at the ongoing synod of the Church in Kochi.

Bishop Kollamparambil was appointed auxiliary bishop of the diocese in October 2022. He would hold charge of the diocese until a new bishop was appointed, said a communication here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US