Shamshabad diocese gets new administrator

January 14, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil has been appointed diocesan administrator of the Syro-Malabar Diocese of Shamshabad in Telangana. He was appointed after Bishop Raphael Thattil was elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church last week. The new administrator took charge at the ongoing synod of the Church in Kochi.

Bishop Kollamparambil was appointed auxiliary bishop of the diocese in October 2022. He would hold charge of the diocese until a new bishop was appointed, said a communication here.

