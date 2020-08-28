Sena MP offers to resign over differences with NCP

Mumbai

28 August 2020 01:47 IST

In what is seen as a fallout of a rivalry between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), both part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Sena’s Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav on Wednesday offered his resignation from the Lok Sabha to party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

While the NCP refuted charges levelled by Mr. Jadhav of neglecting the Sena in the district, miscreants attacked the NCP office on late Wednesday night. Parbhani Guardian Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday held a meeting with Mr. Thackeray, and later with Mr. Jadhav. He is likely to withdraw his resignation.

In his letter to Mr. Thackeray, the Lok Sabha MP said that the NCP purposely neglected the Sena nominations on the Jintur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and instead appointed only NCP members. “If, despite being in power, I cannot give justice to my workers, then what is the use of being an MP from Parbhani? Therefore, I am submitting my resignation and request you to accept it. I will continue working as a Sena worker,” the letter said.

Reacting to Mr. Jadhav’s letter, NCP MLA Babajani Durrani released a video asking him to decide on whether he wants to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or help it? “Instead of making allegations, party leaders must discuss these issues on the table,” he said. Another NCP leader from Parbhani, Vijay Bhambale, claimed that it was mutually decided with Mr. Jadhav to give Jintur APMC to the NCP and the Bori APMC to the Sena.

The Opposition BJP used the opportunity to target the government, saying the incident proves that each party is trying to overpower the other. “We have been saying from the beginning that this government is full of contradictions,” Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Council, said.