Sena deals blow to BJP in Jalgaon mayoral election

In an electoral setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in north Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena pulled off a coup by clinching the mayoral post in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Thursday.
The Sena’s Jayshree Mahajan was elected as the Mayor of the Jalgaon civic body after 30 corporators from the BJP crossed over to the Sena, thus bolstering the latter party which hitherto only had a strength of 15 corporators in the 75-seat JMC.
Three corporators from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen also threw in their lot with the Sena, which took the strength of the latter party’s camp to 48.
While Ms. Mahajan polled 45 votes, the BJP’s candidate, Pratibha Kapse, secured 30 votes.
This is the Sena’s second blow to the BJP in less than a month. Earlier this month, the former party followed a similar stratagem of poaching BJP corporators in the Sangli civic body to dislodge the latter from power.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath