Saibaba Trust official cautions devotees against donating to fictitious organisation

Even as religious institutions are closed in view of COVID-19, a fictitious organisation was found to be demanding online donations on behalf of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

“Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple has been closed for darshan since April 5 as per the new guidelines issued by the State government. A fictitious and synonymous organisation known as Shri Saibaba Sewabhavi Sansthan, Shirdi, is found to be demanding donations on account of Thursday Annadanam from devotees through online, PayTM and Google Pay,” said Kanhuraj Bagate, CEO, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

He said that the trust was in no way connected with the activity and annadanam of the said organisation.

Mr. Bagate has appealed to devotees to log on to authentic websites of the Sansthan such as www.sai.org.in and online.sai.org.in for donations. They can also contact the control room on 7588371245/7588372254 or through helpline numbers 7588374469, 7588373189, 7588375204.