Robust recoveries bring Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases down to 66,000

Waiting for turn: People queue up for vaccination at a school in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Pune

11 August 2021 00:07 IST

Pune, Sangli, Ahmednagar remain hotspots; State reports 137 deaths; 239 new cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported a robust 7,720 recoveries on Tuesday as against 5,609 new COVID-19 cases which saw the State’s active case tally dip further to 66,123.

The death toll, however, rose sharply with 137 fatalities pushing the State’s cumulative deaths to 1,34,201. The case fatality rate stands at 2.1%.

Advertising

Advertising

The total cases have reached 63,63,442 while the cumulative recoveries have climbed to 61,59,676 with the recovery rate standing at 96.8%.

“Of a total 4,99,05,196 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,63,442 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.75%) have returned positive with over 1.80 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune, where restrictions were lifted recently, saw a big surge of nearly 1,000 new cases — of which more than 550 were reported from Pune city — taking its total case tally to 10,98,705 while 16 deaths pushed the toll over 18,420. As per district authorities, the active cases stand at a little over 8,300.

Mumbai reported 239 new cases to take its total tally to 7,37,954 while the active count has declined to 4,501. Five fatalities took the city’s toll to 15,959.

Ahmednagar continued to see a rise in cases, registering more than 580 new ones and eight deaths, taking its total cases to 2,93,924 of whom 6,192 are active. The district’s fatality count has gone up to 6,285.

Kolhapur added more than 450 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,99,153. The active cases fell incrementally to 4,579. Twelve deaths were reported, taking the fatality toll to 5,632.

Satara logged 782 new cases and 10 deaths to take the total tally to 2,25,557 of whom 6,469 are active, while the death toll touched 5,443.

Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 700 new cases and 21 deaths. The total cases stand at 1,91,647 with the active tally falling to 7,297 while its fatality toll reached 5,205.