Robbery at farm house: four held

Four persons who robbed about 120 gm of jewellery, cash, and a car from a farmhouse near Negamam here on Tuesday night were arrested early on Wednesday.

Swift action by a team led by Superintendent of Police Pa. Moorthy, in coordination with Tirupur police led to the arrest of P. Sundar (22), K. Kanagaraj (29), P. Selvaraj (29), and A. Anand (26), all natives of Tiruchi, within six hours of the crime.

The four-member-gang entered the farmhouse of Arumuga Gounder (78), a resident of Maniyakarar Thottam near Mandrampalayam, Negamam. He, wife Karpagam, and younger son Sriprabhuram wre living there. His elder son is employed in Singapore.

Sriprabhuram was threatened by the gang when he came out of the house around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Hearing the noise, his parents too came out of the house.

The four men took away jewellery including thali chain of Karpagam, ₹ 10,000, a 42-inch LED TV, and the their car.

As the gang left, Sriprabhuram alerted the police.

A few hours later, the car was intercepted by the police around 40 km away from the farmhouse on Pollachi – Dharapuram road. While Sundar was held by the police, the remaining three managed to escape. Kanagaraj, Selvaraj and Anand were later nabbed from Jallipatti from a bus bound to Udhagamandalam.

The police said that Kanagaraj and Selvaraj were previously involved in crimes. Anand is a driver, while Sundar is a daily wage worker. The police recovered all the properties stolen.