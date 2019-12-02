Report on financial status to be placed before public: Governor

From meals at ₹10 to 80% reservation in private sector jobs for sons of the soil, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshayri’s maiden address to the joint session of the State legislature on Sunday had the Shiv Sena’s imprint all over it.

Mr. Koshyari promised that a factual report showing the financial status of the State will be placed before people. In a speech delivered in Marathi, Mr. Koshyari spelled out the new government’s priorities based on the common minimum programme approved by the three parties — Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress — while forming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

“Growing unemployment is the prime concern of this government. We shall enact a law to ensure 80% reservation in private sector jobs for the sons of soil,” the Governor said, adding the government recognises the need to impart skills to the youth to make them employable. “My government shall try to provide fellowships to the educated unemployed youth.”

The government has also promised to extend all possible fiscal and non-fiscal concessions and simplify permission process to establish industries, he said. “My government shall take steps to provide meals at a reasonable rate of ₹10 each to ensure that citizens get fresh and nutritious food.”

Mr. Koshyari also said the government shall strive to provide free college and higher education to girls belonging to economically weaker families. “Working women hostels will be set up in all district headquarters and major cities in a time-bound manner. Special funds will be made available to the comparatively backward blocks under a human development programme.”

Addressing the increased cost of health services, Mr. Koshyari said costly pathological tests are beyond the reach of the common man. “My government will start One Rupee Clinic Scheme at taluka level to carry out all pathological tests.” The government, the Governor said, will try to combine various health insurance programmes to provide health insurance cover to all citizens.

Mr. Koshyari reiterated the government’s commitment to preserve constitutional rights and privileges of Marathi-speaking people of 856 villages claimed by the State in relation to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. The speech guaranteed firm stand and steps to get justice in the matter pending in the apex court.

On the agrarian distress, Mr. Koshyari said the government is committed to providing immediate relief to the farmers affected by unseasonal rains, floods, and drought.

A special focus will be on cyber crimes with all police stations in the State being linked to the national cyber crime reporting portal. Special training to police officers will be given and citizen awareness programmes will be held, he said.