Renewal of driving licences affected

Several persons are reportedly affected as renewal of driving licence is getting delayed due to ongoing database updation works of existing licences at Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Coimbatore. The process of updating data is said to be taking time.

Those affected are afraid that they might lose the benefit of one month grace period after which ₹ 1,000 will be collected as fine for the delay in applying for renewal.

According to the State Transport Authority officials, the delay is caused as data of existing driving licence holders are being updated for Parivahan Sewa, the e-governance service by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

V.P. Sarathi, a lawyer, said that he approached the Coimbatore North RTO several times for renewing his driving licence but office staff declined to offer the service stating that works were going on.

“One has to apply for renewing the driving licence within 30-days from the date of its expiry. If the grace period is over, the driving licence holder will have to shell out ₹ 1,000. Transport Authority is yet to inform citizens whether they would charge the fine from the affected persons as the issue is caused by delay at RTOs,” said Mr. Sarathi who is also the chairperson of Coimbatore Human Rights Forum.

After advised by staff at RTO, Mr. Sarathi also attempted to apply for the renewal on www.parivahan.gov.in. website. Mr. Sarathi said that the online service could not be done though attempted several times. “As the data of licence holders are not updated, the e-service is not working,” Mr. Sarathi said.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, the issue has other ramifications as several people with expired driving licence will be forced to drive their vehicles.

“The issue becomes complicated if vehicle driven by any of the affected person involve in an accident. He or she will be booked for driving without a valid licence. If driving licence is not valid, insurance amount cannot be claimed,” said Mr. Kathirmathiyon.

When contacted, one of the Regional Transport Officer said that the issue is prevailing across the State as works are under way. He said that 90 % data of existing driving licence holders in his limit has been updated.

Joint Transport Commissioner P. Muruganantham said that RTOs in Coimbatore are expediting the works. “We are expecting to complete the works in two or three days,” said Mr. Muruganantham adding that no communication has been received from the Government whether the affected persons will be fined on expiry of their grace period due to delay caused because of this hitch.