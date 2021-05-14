Recoveries surpass cases yet again in Maharashtra

State reports 42,582 new COVID-19 cases and 850 fatalities

Maharashtra’s recoveries continued to outpace its case surge with 54,535 patients being discharged on Thursday as opposed to 42,582 new COVID-19 cases as the State’s active case tally dipped further to reach 5,33,294.

The fatality surge continued to remain high with 850 deaths — of which 409 occurred in the last 48 hours — pushing the death toll to 78,857. According to the State Health Department, 160 of these fatalities occurred in the last week and the remaining 281 were from an earlier period.

Maharashtra’s total cases have reached 52,69,292 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 46,54,731 with the recovery rate going up to 88.34%.

“Of a total 3,03,51,356 laboratory samples tested thus far, 52,69,292 (with the average case positivity rising incrementally to 17.36%) have returned positive with over 2.51 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had climbed to 1.50%.

Pune added more than 9,300 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,56,038. As per the State Health Department figures, 56 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 10,232. According to district authorities, the active case tally has dipped to 88,000 while the death count has crossed 14,800.

Mumbai reported 1,952 new cases to take its total tally to 6,83,185 while the active count has declined dramatically to 36,338. As many as 68 fatalities pushed the city’s toll to 14,040.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha recorded more than 2,200 cases as its total cases touched 4,74,038 of whom 45,996 are active. With 64 deaths, the toll went up to 5,832.

Solapur logged 38 deaths and more than 1,600 cases as its fatality count climbed to 3,100 and the total case tally reached 1,33,433 of whom 21,233 are active.

Ahmednagar registered 19 deaths and nearly 2,600 cases taking its death toll to 2,390 and its total cases to 2,14,957 of whom 28,862 are active.

Beed in Marathwada reported 62 deaths and 1,018 new cases, taking its total tally to 72,393 of whom 18,499 are active while its death toll has risen to 1,300.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added more than 2,700 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,60,573 of whom 28,862 are active while 59 deaths pushed its toll to 3,946.