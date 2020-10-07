Recoveries outpace fresh cases in Maharashtra again

Pune

07 October 2020 01:34 IST

Active COVID-19 cases in State stay below 2.50 lakh

In a continuing trend, recoveries exceeded fresh cases as Maharashtra reported 12,258 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as opposed to 17,141 patients being discharged.

The State’s total case tally reached 14,65,911 while active cases have come below the 2.50 lakh mark, standing at 2,47,023 with the recovery rate rising to 80.48%.

With 370 new deaths, the death toll has now climbed to 38,717, while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 11,79,726.

“Of a total 72,41,376 laboratory samples tested, 14,65,911 (20.24%) have returned positive with around 72,000 samples tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported over 1,500 cases to take its total case tally to 3,06,091 while 31 deaths saw its death toll climb to 6,033. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has reached 85.89% with the number of active cases down to 35,000.

Mumbai reported 1,625 cases to take its total case tally to 2,17,113 of which 26,003 are active cases. With 47 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 9,202.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 700 cases, taking the total case tally to 83,150 of whom 10,964 are active, while 23 deaths took the death toll to 2,221.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 21 deaths to take its death toll to 1,144. As many as 774 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 40,529, with 8,095 being active.

Sangli reported nearly 350 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 40,797 of whom 7,257 are active. With 15 deaths, the death toll has risen to 1,271.

Kolhapur reported 11 deaths as its toll rose to 1,410. In its lowest spike in weeks, the district recorded just 132 cases to take its total case tally to 44,976 of whom 5,362 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 675 cases as its total tally reached 81,963 of whom 13,552 are active. With 30 deaths, the district’s fatality toll has climbed to 1,391.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported nearly 650 cases and four deaths as its total case tally rose to 49,695 (of whom 5,557 are active) while its death toll climbed to 1,282.

Ahmednagar, too, reported a big jump of over 600 cases as its total case tally rose to 46,141 of whom 8,776 are active ones. Three deaths took the death toll to 715.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported nearly 500 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 71,000 mark. Nine deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,949.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 22,38,351 people across the State were in home quarantine and 25,828 were in institutional quarantine facilities.