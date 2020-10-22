Recoveries outpace cases in Maharashtra yet again

Active COVID-19 cases go down to 1,58,852

Recoveries significantly outweighed cases with Maharashtra reporting 8,142 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as opposed to 23,371 recoveries. The State’s total case tally reached 16,17,658 while its number of active cases dipped further to 1,58,852. With 180 more deaths, the fatality toll has reached 42,633.

The cumulative recoveries have gone up to 14,15,679 with the recovery rate rising to 87.51%. “Of a total 83,27,493 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,17,658 (19.43%) have returned positive with around 76,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported more than 1,400 cases to take its total case tally to 3,25,379 while 20 deaths saw its death toll climb to 6,581. However, as per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has exceeded 92% with the number of active cases dipping below 18,000 to stand at just over 17,500.

Mumbai reported a high surge of 1,609 cases to take its total tally to 2,45,869 of whom just 20,216 are active cases though. As many as 48 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 9,912. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported less than 450 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 98,099 of whom 5,834 are active. As many as 15 deaths saw the fatality toll climb to 2,675.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported three deaths to take its death toll to 1,374. As many as 269 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 45,303 of whom 6,211 are active.

Sangli reported 153 cases and nine deaths as the district’s total tally rose to 45,119 of whom 3,179 are active. Its mortality count has risen to 1,575.

In its lowest surge in months, Kolhapur recorded just 81 new cases as its total case tally reached 46,575 of whom 1,330 are active. With 12 deaths, the fatality toll touched 1,575.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 330 cases as its total tally reached 90,027 of whom 9,433 are active. With four deaths, the district’s death toll reached 1,512.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 126 new cases and nine deaths as its total case tally reached 52,573 of whom only 2244 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,325.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported a comparatively low surge of 392 cases as its total tally crossed 77,500. Three deaths saw its fatality count rise to 2,021.

Dr. Awate said that a total 24,47,292 people across the State were in home quarantine and 23,312 were in institutional quarantine facilities.