Recoveries in Maharashtra continue to outweigh cases

Pune

19 October 2020 01:32 IST

Deaths due to COVID-19 cross 42,000

Maharashtra reported 11,204 recoveries as opposed to a relatively low surge of 9,060 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the State’s total case tally reached 15,95,381, while its active cases dipped further to 1,82,973. With 150 deaths, the fatality toll crossed the 42,000 mark to touch 42,115.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 13,69,810 with the State’s recovery rate standing at a robust 85.86%. “Of a total of 81,39,466 laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,95,381 (19.6%) have returned positive with around 70,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported only 824 cases to take its total tally to 3,23,642, while nine deaths saw its death toll climb to 6,502. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has exceeded 90% with the number of active cases going below 21,500.

Mumbai reported a big surge of 1,600 cases to take its total case tally to 2,38,544 of whom 22,555 are active cases. As many as 46 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 9,785.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 1,300 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 96,336 of whom 7,588 are active. As many as 14 deaths saw the death toll climb to 2,622. In western Maharashtra, Satara reported nine deaths to take its death toll to 1,354. As many as 345 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 44,655 of whom 6,682 are active.

Sangli reported more than 200 cases to take the district’s total tally to 44,646 of whom 4,354 are active. With five deaths, the fatality count has risen to 1,437. Kolhapur recorded just 69 new cases as its total case tally reached 46,386 of whom 2,403 are active. With six deaths, the death toll climbed to 1,552.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported its lowest surge in days, recording less than 200 cases as its tally reached 88,886 of which 12,354 are active. With just two deaths, the district’s death toll reached 1,495.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 230 new cases and four deaths as its total case tally reached 52,215 of whom only 3,225 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,317.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported a comparatively low surge of over 300 cases as its total case tally crossed the 77,000 mark. Three deaths saw its fatality count rise to 2,003.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 24,12,921 people across the State were in home quarantine and 23,384 were in institutional quarantine facilities.