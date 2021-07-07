Recoveries dip as Maharashtra reports more than 9,500 fresh COVID-19 cases

A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as others wait outside at a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Pune

07 July 2021 23:44 IST

Pune records highest infections; active tally climbs to 1.14 lakh; 179 patients succumb

Maharashtra saw a dip in recoveries on Wednesday with 8,899 patients being discharged against a surge of 9,558 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally rose to 1,14,625.

A total of 326 deaths have been added to the progressive death toll, with 98 of those occurring in the last 48 hours and 49 being from the past week. A further 179 fatalities have been added as per the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,23,857 with the State’s case fatality rate standing at 2.01%.

The State’s total cases have reached 61,22,893 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 58,81,167 with the recovery rate standing at 96.05%.

“Of a total 4,31,24,800 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,22,893 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.2%) have returned positive with over 2.16 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 1,533 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,63,678. Seven deaths were reported as the fatality toll rose to 17,034. According to district authorities, the active cases went up to nearly 10,500 while the death toll touched 18,034.

Mumbai recorded 662 new cases to take its total tally to 7,26,278 while the active cases declined to 12,255. Nine fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,573.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 1,300 new cases taking its total cases to 1,68,015 of whom 12,902 are active. As many as 17 deaths saw the toll climb to 4,847.

Satara registered 1,114 cases and nine deaths as its total case tally rose to 1,99,014 of whom 7,675 are active while the fatality toll went up to 4,781.

Neighbouring Sangli logged more than 900 new cases and 17 deaths. The total tally stands at 1,60,913 with the active cases rising to 10,657 while its death count reached 4,322.