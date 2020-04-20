Raut attacks Governor for delay in Uddhav’s nomination as MLC

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s delay in nominating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from the Governor’s quota is set to ignite another round of fierce political battle.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Mr. Koshyari. “Raj bhavan , governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! History doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally,” he tweeted. Mr. Raut in his tweet made a reference to former Andhra Pradesh governor Thakur Ram Lal, saying he is remembering him as one of the most shameless governors.

Ram Lal, in his capacity as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in early 80s, refused to recognise NT Rama Rao as CM despite majority, after the latter’s return from a foreign trip, which he had taken up for medical treatment. Following a State-wide agitation, Ram Lal was asked to resign and Rama Rao was again sworn in as the CM.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent, however, chose to play down the issue.

Party’s State unit president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday said the party is hopeful that Mr. Koshyari will take the decision in favour of the government. “He may need two or three days more to consult and check the legalities of it. But I am sure he will accept the recommendation made by the State Cabinet,” Mr. Patil said. He rubbished reports of threat to the government. “This government will run for the next 15 years,” he said.

The State Cabinet, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had held a meeting two weeks ago and passed a resolution to recommend Mr. Thackeray’s name to the Governor to be appointed as an MLC on two vacant posts from his quota.

Mr. Thackeray was sworn in as CM on November 28. As per the Constitution, it is necessary for a minister to become a member of either Assembly or Council within six months of being sworn in. So, Mr. Thackeray will have to become an MLA or MLC before May 28. In case he does not, he will have to resign, resulting in the collapse of the government.

When asked whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is purposely trying to create a constitutional crisis in the State, Mr. Patil said that the Governor has to be follow what the Cabinet is recommending.

“Handling of COVID-19 was neglected just to bring down the Madhya Pradesh government. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive patients in the country. It seems some people want to destabilise the State government at this moment. The BJP, instead of people’s welfare, is focusing on politics. This is unfortunate and people of the country have realised that,” he said.