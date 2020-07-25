Rail tracks turn ideal spot for tipplers in Salem

With no passenger trains being operated owing the COVID-19 lockdown, tipplers have chosen the tracks near Salem Town Railway Station as their ideal spot to consume alcohol.

While the government allowed Tasmac shops to open, the bars remain closed. With the Railways operating only goods and parcel trains, the relatively rail traffic-free tracks seem to compensate for the closed bars.

Within the less than two kilometres distance between the town station and Pal market, there are at least four Tasmac outlets that see a sizeable crowd in the evenings. All that these people need to do is to cross the road and settle on the tracks with their quota of booze.

Divisional Security Commandant S. Shivashankaran said that the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police are jointly conducting track patrolling and that they had written to the authorities concerned that the Tasmac outlets be shifted from the station area.