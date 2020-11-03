Quota issue: Shivendraraje urges Maratha leaders to fight together

Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha seeks dismissal of panel headed by Ashok Chavan

Expressing concern over the simmering resentment among the Maratha youth after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Maratha quota law in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Shivendraraje Bhosale on Monday urged community leaders to set aside their differences and stand together.

Speaking at a round table conference of Maratha outfits in Satara, Mr. Bhosale — a direct descendant of the warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji — warned that lack of unity among the community’s leaders could result in “a social Panipat”.

The BJP legislator was alluding to the shocking military debacle suffered by the Maratha army in the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761.

“I have come to this conference with a view to seeking justice for the Maratha community. I have not come here as a royal, but as a common member of my community. The apex court’s decision has irked the Maratha youth. Therefore, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government needs to sort out this issue on a priority basis,” Mr. Bhosale said.

Imploring community leaders not to repeat history, he said that it would do no good to the cause if the community was riven with factionalism.

The Satara royal, along with leaders of other Maratha outfits present on the occasion, demanded that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is an important part of the tripartite MVA, pay more attention to the quota issue.

Incidentally, despite Mr. Bhosale’s exhortations for community leaders to stand united, his cousin and rival from Satara — BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale — who, too, was expected to be present, yet again skipped the conference. On Friday, Mr. Udayanraje had abruptly cancelled another conference that was scheduled to be held in Pune.

Meanwhile, Aba Patil of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha said that the sub-committee on the Maratha reservation issue headed by Congressman Ashok Chavan had not been of any use to the community.

“We demand that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government dismiss this committee and form a fresh one with new members who are seriously interested in working for the rights of the Maratha community. Up until now, the MVA has not shown the requisite seriousness in this matter,” Mr. Patil said.

Urging Mr. Pawar to take on a major role in securing justice for the community, Mr. Patil said that Maratha outfits had lost faith in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.