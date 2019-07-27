Pune monsoon racing season kicks off

The 2019 monsoon racing season kicked off with hooves of thoroughbreds thundering at the Pune racecourse on Thursday and Friday. Both the days witnessed good rainfall while the racing, which was conducted on the specially made monsoon race track, went on smoothly. Only 23 race days are framed for the three-and-a-half-month season, which will end on October 26.

The 118.5-acre racecourse will see some of the biggest events like Southern Command Gold Trophy on September 1, S.A. Poonawalla Million on September 15, Villoo C. Poonawalla Million on September 15, Threptin Fillies & Mares Stakes (Gr.3) on October 6, and Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Gr.3) and the grade one Pune Derby on October 13.

Zinia Laywer, head of marketing committee, RWITC, told reporters on Thursday that the advertised stake money for the season is ₹8,19 crore. “RWITC Ltd. is excited to have the privilege of hosting two group one races — Indian St. Leger on September 22 and Pune Derby on October 13. Radio One will be the radio partner for the season and will promote races.”

Geoffrey B. Nagpal, chairman of stewards, RWITC, said, “We thank our sponsors who continue their association. We also like to thank the public who support our races — for adapting with us and continuing to be committed to the sport. We look forward to welcoming all to the monsoon racing season in Pune.”