Pune district’s total case tally nears 15,000

Pune

20 June 2020 00:44 IST

Number of deaths in Pune division has now gone up to 774

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Pune district continued with nearly 500 new cases being reported on Friday, as the district’s cumulative case tally soared to 14,248.

As per data released by authorities till evening, the district had reported 498 new cases since Thursday, while the total death toll currently stands at 552.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said of the total cases, 5,172 are active ones, while 8,524 people have been discharged across the district. The current recovery rate stands at 59.83% — a reduction from the 62% in the past few days.

Both Pimpri-Chinchwad and certain pockets in the Pune rural region have witnessed a spike in cases since May 19. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 104 new cases on Friday, as the township’s total case tally surged to 1,569, of whom 579 are active, while 954 have been discharged. Despite the contagion having been hitherto under control in the PCMC area, the civic body has reported an estimated 450 active cases since mid-May. The spread of the infection in the slum clusters in Anand Nagar and Sai Baba, have been the chief contributors to the new cases.

Meanwhile, along with Pune’s fatalities, the death toll in Pune division — which consists of the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, along with Pune — has now risen to 774.

Pune division’s case tally stands at 17,929, of whom 6,151 are active cases, while 11,004 people have been discharged thus far, Mr. Mhaisekar said. As many as 316 people in the division are critical, of whom 304 are from Pune district.

All other districts, besides Pune, fortunately reported relatively few cases on Friday, with Solapur recording only eight cases, taking the district’s case tally to 1,905. However, only 663 of them are active ones, with 1,074 people discharged so far. Solapur’s death tally has risen to 168.

“Satara has reported 11 new cases to take the district’s tally to 781. Of them, the number of active patients is 151, with 592 recoveries thus far,” Mr. Mhaisekar said.

Sangli district reported four fresh cases to push its tally to 266, of whom 110 are active ones, while Kolhapur recorded only one new case to take its tally to 729, of whom merely 55 are active, with 666 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad district in the Marathwada region saw an overnight spike of 91 new cases, as the district’s tally reached 3,207. Officials said of the total number, 1,275 are active cases, while 1,763 people have been discharged. A total of 171 people have succumbed to COVID-19 so far in Aurangabad.