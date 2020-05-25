Pune district reports 180 new cases; death toll climbs to 267

As many as 180 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported from Pune district on Sunday as its cumulative case tally (including deaths and recoveries) rose to 5,616, with 267 fatalities so far. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said of the total cases, 2,444 are active while 2,905 people have been discharged across the district till date.

“As many as 145 of the new cases are from Pune city, 27 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and three from the district’s rural areas,” Pune district health officer Bhagwan Pawar said.

The death toll in Pune division — which consists of the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has now climbed to 324. The number of deaths in Solapur has reached 46, while Satara reported two fatalities on Sunday, to take its toll to 7. Sangli and Kolhapur have recorded two deaths each thus far.

Mr. Mhaisekar said the division’s total case tally stands at 6,823, of whom 3,321 have been discharged while 3,178 are active cases. As many as 210 among these are ‘critical’, he said.

Besides Pune, Satara reported the maximum surge since Saturday with 37 new cases, while Solapur and Kolhapur districts reported 22 and 25 cases respectively. Sangli reported three new cases.

“At present, Satara has reported 278 cases of whom 157 are active, while Solapur’s total tally has risen to 548, of whom 275 are active. The division saw a rise of over 300 new cases on Sunday,” Mr. Mhaisekar said. Sangli’s total case tally stands at 73, of whom 31 are active. The most worrying is Kolhapur’s tally of 286 cases, of whom 271 are still active. The district has seen a spike of more than 150 new cases in barely a week.

“So far, the samples of 71,111 people have been tested across the division, of which those of 62,159 have been received while the test results of the rest are awaited. Of these, 55,253 samples have returned negative while 6,823 have tested positive,” he said.