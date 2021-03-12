Protests erupt across Maharashtra as govt. postpones MPSC exams

Pune

12 March 2021 00:11 IST

Fresh dates will be announced soon: CM

The Maharashtra government’s decision to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases sparked protests across the State on Thursday, with aspirants taking to the streets in Pune, Aurangabad, and other cities even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that fresh dates would be announced on Friday.

“This postponement is not for two or three months, but merely for a few days. I have directed MPSC officials to end this confusion and announce the new exam date on Friday. The exams will be held within eight days of the new schedule,” said Mr. Thackeray even as protests from the aspirants, the majority of whom hail from Maharashtra’s rural hinterland, rattled the State.

During these protests, agitators unfortunately threw social distancing and pandemic norms to the winds.

In damage control mode, the Chief Minister said that the alarming case surge had compelled a majority of the administrative staff to be deployed in combating the renewed pandemic wave.

“Before Deepavali last year, when we had announced the MPSC exam dates [to be held on March 14], I had promised that it would not be postponed again…While I completely sympathise with the feelings of students, we have been forced to push it because of the COVID-19 situation and the fact that a lot of government officials who were to be deployed in various capacities during the conduct of the exams, be it collecting papers or supervision, are engaged in combating the pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray stressed that the soaring cases had made it imperative to get these officials tested before they were deployed for exam duties.

“We cannot play with the health of the students. So, it is vital to ensure whether or not these officials are negative. Students should not be in any doubt that whether officials in the room, who are handing out the question papers, are COVID-19 positive or not,” the Chief Minister said.

The case spike had also posed the problem of exam centres being in containment zones, Mr. Thackeray said.

“I have no intention of playing either with the emotions of students nor with their health. The dates will be announced tomorrow. So, I appeal to you all to drop this worry. There will be no problem regarding the age limit of students. I apologise for this inconvenience [of postponement],” Mr. Thackeray said.

In a thinly veiled rebuke to the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he urged students to not let others fire a political gun over their shoulders.

The State government’s decision provoked sharp criticism not only from the Opposition BJP, but also from ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, notably among the Congress.

Senior Congressman and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan termed the move to postpone the exams “grossly unfair” for the students, while Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe called the decision “unjust” and inimical to the students.

“It is not as if other exams have not been conducted in the State and in the country…the UPSC was conducted, the Assembly sessions have taken place with due precaution, so many marriages are under way. One must keep in mind that the aspirants are children of humble farmers, many of whom have spent thousands living and bearing the high hostel costs in Pune. They don’t have any financial backing, and many have mortgaged their lands to pay for their education,” Mr. Chavan said, urging the government, to immediately reconsider its decision.

He further expressed confidence that as future officers in the making, the students would take all due precautions while writing the exams.

Meanwhile, agitators staged roadblocks in Pune and tore books in despair. Several students complained that the exams had been postponed at least five times previously and accused the government of playing with their careers.

“Will the State government again push back the exams if cases continue to surge next week as well? Shouldn’t it have planned adequately? Why cannot it conduct a day-long exam at a time when other exams elsewhere like the Railway recruitment, the UPSC, and the State board exams have been conducted or will commence in a fairly smooth manner,” asked student leader Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Student Helping Hand.

At the same time, Mr. Ambekar said that while protesting was a constitutional right, students ought to follow rules for their own safety.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar, who spearheaded the protest in the Navi Peth area, said that the Uddhav Thackeray government was utterly apathetic to the plight of students.

Mr. Padalkar, who stubbornly remained entrenched at the protest site, was finally dislodged by the city police in the late evening.