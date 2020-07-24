States

Private hospitals in Namakkal told to provide information on patients with COVID-19 symptoms

District Collector K. Megraj has advised private hospitals and private medical practitioners here to provide information on persons seeking treatment with COVID-19 symptoms.

In a release, Mr. Megraj said that despite Joint Director of Health Services advising private hospitals to report cases with COVID-19 symptoms, there has been some delays on that front. He said that early detection of cases was essential to contain the spread of the disease.

Mr. Megraj advised hospitals to report patients visiting their facility with COVID-19 symptoms to nearest government hospital or primary health centres. Hospitals can also inform the district control room at 1077 or 8220402437.

