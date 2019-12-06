PMC Bank depositors’ pleas on raising withdrawal limit dismissed

In a major setback to thousands of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank depositors, the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas urging it to direct the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the cash withdrawal limit of ₹50,000.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and R.I. Chagla was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by three depositors — Haresh Raisinghani, his daughter Tweesha, and Bhagwan Motwani — and a public interest litigation by the Consumer Action Network.

One of the pleas said Ms. Raisinghani is engaged, but the family is not able to arrange for funds of at least ₹50 lakh for the wedding, which is due this month.

Mr. Motwani’s son, on the other hand, needs ₹16.5 lakh to complete a training programme, of which he has already spent ₹5.5 lakh, the petition said. He has enough money in his fixed deposits to pay for it but is not able to transfer the money.

The RBI on Thursday said 46% of the PMC Bank’s deposits have been eroded and the restrictions will last four more months. On November 19, the RBI had informed the court that depositors who are facing emergencies can approach the RBI-appointed administrator and seek to withdraw up to ₹1 lakh in case of marriage, medical treatment, education, livelihood and other hardships, and ₹50,000 as a sub-ceiling.

Dismissing the pleas, the Bench said, “Allegations made against the central bank are vague. We hold that the RBI was rightly satisfied and acted reasonably to ensure that there is no prejudice caused and to ensure timely withdrawal of funds.”

The court said whatever directions were issued by the RBI were within its power under the Banking Regulation Act. The HC also said there is no excessive exercise of powers by the RBI.

The Bench had previously said, “The RBI knows all the affairs of the bank in question, and is the bankers’ bank and an expert body on such issues. We don’t want to interfere and dilute your (RBI’s) authority.”